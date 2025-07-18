Archer Investment Corp Has $424,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Generac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Generac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Generac by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Generac by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.07. 51,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,103. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.17.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

