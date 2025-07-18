Archer Investment Corp Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 896,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,881. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.23.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

