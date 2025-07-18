Archer Investment Corp Has $562,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cfra Research raised Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.45. 261,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $126.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

