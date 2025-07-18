Archer Investment Corp Sells 4,136 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZJUL. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ZJUL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (ZJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.