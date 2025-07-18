CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lifted by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CocaCola stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.69. 4,095,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,348,925. The stock has a market cap of $304.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.01.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

