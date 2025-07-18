C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 1,588 Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 6,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. 341,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.59. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.31%.

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.