C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $19.25 Million Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $19,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $54,396,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,913,000 after acquiring an additional 227,506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 42,409.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after acquiring an additional 189,148 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $23,866,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,541,000 after acquiring an additional 85,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.65. 33,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.62 and its 200-day moving average is $268.02.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.55, for a total value of $268,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,499,494.70. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.01, for a total value of $598,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,282.57. This represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,185 shares of company stock worth $31,073,762 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.07.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

