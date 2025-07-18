1,590 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $430,674,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $239,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10,336.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,681,000 after acquiring an additional 454,711 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38,770.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,565,000 after acquiring an additional 442,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $73,780,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $437.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.04.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $487.91 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $498.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.89. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

