Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 438,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,972,000 after acquiring an additional 87,843 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,469,000. BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $52.77.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1943 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

