Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,407,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,010,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,237,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after acquiring an additional 902,296 shares during the period. Estuary Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,052,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,130,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,442,000 after acquiring an additional 595,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TAP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.12.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,455. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

