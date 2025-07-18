Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Takes $807,000 Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $151,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 132.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

