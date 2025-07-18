Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCN. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after acquiring an additional 93,347 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $96,111.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 294,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,542.42. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 1.0%

DOCN stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. 127,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.76.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Stories

