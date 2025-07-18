Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,100 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8,100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Lam Research by 944.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,291,000 after purchasing an additional 266,527 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 293,619 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $6,296,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.3%

LRCX opened at $101.12 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $102.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

