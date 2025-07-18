Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of DAL opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,379.80. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,973 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,946. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

