Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,484 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $196.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.