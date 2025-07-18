62,772 Shares in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RELY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,169,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Remitly Global by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,614,000 after buying an additional 1,276,991 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Remitly Global by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,774,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,751,000 after buying an additional 1,220,806 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Remitly Global by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,570,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,456,000 after buying an additional 933,253 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in Remitly Global during the 4th quarter valued at $20,877,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $251,994.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,212,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,798,030.72. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 102,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,907.38. This trade represents a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,089,551 shares of company stock valued at $276,376,287. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Remitly Global Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ RELY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 455,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,091. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -566.50 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RELY. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Remitly Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Remitly Global Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

