Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,757 shares during the period. Arcutis Biotherapeutics accounts for about 0.6% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

ARQT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.36. 117,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.77. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.66%. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $86,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 115,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,102.76. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $76,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 204,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,864.80. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,434 shares of company stock worth $99,277 and sold 57,041 shares worth $827,063. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.