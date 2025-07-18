Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $212.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.45 and a 200-day moving average of $224.64. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $207.21 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

