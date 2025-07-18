Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.69.

LMT stock opened at $469.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.56. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

