Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 250.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,222 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 5.6% of Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 458,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 146,721 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,937,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,910,000 after buying an additional 63,348 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 494,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 79,014 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254 shares during the period. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC now owns 550,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,101. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

