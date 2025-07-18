iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $153.19 and last traded at $151.86, with a volume of 1031570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.84.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.08.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

