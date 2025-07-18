Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $482,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $223.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

