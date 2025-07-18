Markel Group Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $19,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 32.9% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $2,590,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:URI opened at $817.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $734.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $688.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.54.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

