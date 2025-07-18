Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Position Boosted by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $122.15 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.26.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

