Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.1% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $194.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.48. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC dropped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.