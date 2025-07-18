Transce3nd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Transce3nd LLC reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 96.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,277 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,583,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,837,000 after purchasing an additional 119,593 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,418,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,405,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,453,000 after acquiring an additional 31,039 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,125,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 250.9% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 563,432 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $22.60 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.74%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.