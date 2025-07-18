Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after buying an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,813,000 after acquiring an additional 672,757 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,274,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,147,000 after purchasing an additional 384,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

