Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645,247 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.22% of MakeMyTrip worth $131,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. Macquarie raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Shares of MMYT opened at $95.60 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.95 and a beta of 0.85.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

