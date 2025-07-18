Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAHC. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,719. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 30.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PAHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Phibro Animal Health and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

