Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys 622 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Creekmur Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.69 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

