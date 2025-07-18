Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,663 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Gibraltar Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 645.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibraltar Industries

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $68,222.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $697,122.96. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 0.2%

ROCK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.68. 11,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,141. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.32. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.78.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

