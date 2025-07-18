Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Knife River by 501.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Knife River in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 173.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knife River Trading Up 0.8%

Knife River stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.01. 20,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,972. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.11. Knife River Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Research analysts expect that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Knife River in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

