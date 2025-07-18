Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 77,235 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 103.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 919.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 806.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 69,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $248.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.08 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 18.22%. First BanCorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

