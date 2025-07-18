Transce3nd LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Transce3nd LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment comprises 0.5% of Transce3nd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $158,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 447,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,004.23. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $429,197.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,643,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,590,621.44. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.