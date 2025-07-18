Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,569,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 611,890 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $730,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $988,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 55,808.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 802,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,879,000 after acquiring an additional 801,414 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Moody’s by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,050,000 after buying an additional 302,453 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 142.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after buying an additional 238,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,590,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,980,000 after purchasing an additional 220,681 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $502.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $486.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.31.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Insider Transactions at Moody's

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at $31,153,412.40. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $523.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.07.

Moody's Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

