Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 500 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 648,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,981,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $608,481,000 after purchasing an additional 183,813 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,742,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $192,617,000 after purchasing an additional 293,406 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.