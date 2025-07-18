Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,530,000 after buying an additional 527,119 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,890.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

