Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.4%

LIN stock opened at $461.29 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $217.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.40 and its 200-day moving average is $453.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.