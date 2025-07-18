Reviewing Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) & Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY)

Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) and Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Michelin and Amerityre”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Michelin $29.43 billion 0.90 $2.04 billion N/A N/A Amerityre $5.00 million 0.65 $670,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Michelin has higher revenue and earnings than Amerityre.

Michelin has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerityre has a beta of -1.39, indicating that its stock price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Michelin and Amerityre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Michelin 0 3 0 2 2.80 Amerityre 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Michelin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Amerityre shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Amerityre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Michelin and Amerityre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Michelin N/A N/A N/A Amerityre 6.50% N/A N/A

Summary

Michelin beats Amerityre on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Michelin

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. The company was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

About Amerityre

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, golf and baggage carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies. It serves original equipment manufacturers of lawn and garden, agricultural, and mobility and outdoor power equipment; regional tire distributors; retail cooperatives; agricultural tire distributors; and retailers of lawn and garden tires, bicycle tires, and hand truck tires. The company was formerly known as American Tire Corporation and changed its name to Amerityre Corporation in December 1999. Amerityre Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Boulder City, Nevada.

