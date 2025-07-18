BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

BHP Group Trading Down 0.1%

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BHP Group by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $51.65. 611,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. BHP Group has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.80.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.