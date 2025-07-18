BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $51.65. 611,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. BHP Group has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.80.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
