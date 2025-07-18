United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lessened by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 71.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 93.5% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.33. The company has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.13.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

