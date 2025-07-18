Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) is Carson Advisory Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 2.9% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE D opened at $57.71 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $61.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

