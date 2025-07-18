J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Truist Financial

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $148.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.31. 139,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,956. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.51. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs bought 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 91,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,048,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,670,000 after buying an additional 195,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,015,000 after buying an additional 616,986 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,124,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

