Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,634 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 163.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Bunge Global by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 66.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BG. Stephens cut their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG opened at $73.14 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.13%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

