Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 230 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $112.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

