ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.39 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 50.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. ASML updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $739.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $769.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $727.48. ASML has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $957.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $290.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.73.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

