Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Trimmed by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Evercore ISI began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.52.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $350.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $645.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

