Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Price

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Jamf from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jamf from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jamf from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Jamf Stock Performance

JAMF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. 52,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,916. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.37. Jamf has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $167.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.22 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jamf will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 27,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $286,624.80. Following the sale, the director owned 270,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,387.98. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 11,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $122,818.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 475,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,136.88. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,957 shares of company stock worth $755,361 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

