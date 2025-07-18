Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.50.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $499.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

