German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Christina M. Ryan Purchases 494 Shares

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Christina M. Ryan purchased 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,002.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,359.92. This represents a 3.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GABC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.88. 18,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.59. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 20.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,748,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,336,000 after acquiring an additional 40,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 109,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $19,336,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

